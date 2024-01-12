The leadership of United Methodist Church of Nigeria Episcopal Area UMCN have distanced themselves from recent endorsement of same sex marriage by the church in Tanzania.

The Bishop of the church in the country John Wesley Yohannah said that those members of the church that voted for same sex marriage in Tanzania did so on personal grounds.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that currently, marriage between same sex couples is legally performed and recognized in 35 countries. The most recent country to legalise same sex marriage is Estonia.

While some Africa countries are keying into the same sex message, others are kicking against it based on culture and religious beliefs.

He is also disturbed by the growing security challenges ravaging parts of the country.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for beefing up security in the State and called on him to liase with the federal government to secure the release of some clergy and Citizens who are still held hostage by kidnappers.

Bishop JohnWesley Yohannah insists no society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour, and he emphasised the need for people in Taraba State to love one another in the interest of the peace and development of the state.