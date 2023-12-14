The Tudun Biri community in Kaduna, represented by their Leaders have disassociated themselves from claims of filing a lawsuit demanding 33 Billion Naira from the government.

This stance follows publications in various national dailies suggesting that the community had taken legal action against the Federal Government.

Leaders of Tudun Biri community visited Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in the state capital, where they vehemently deny reports suggesting they filed a lawsuit against the government.

The community’s Traditional and Religious leaders denounced these claims as a malicious attempt to incite chaos and extort funds from the government.

This comes amidst headlines in national dailies, alleging a demand for 33 billion naira compensation from the government over the error bombing that claimed the lives of at least 85 individuals.

They also expressed their gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and all other dignitaries who they say have shown them enormous support.

Governor Uba sani, reassured them of Governments commitment to ensure they get justice and the right compensation.

The governor pledged to go after those who intend to cash in on the sad event of Error Bombing.

In the face of ongoing developments, the Kaduna State Government says it remains firm in its insistence for justice and continued calls for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic events.