The Law week of the Nigeria Bar Association in Zamfara state has identified corruption, delay in investigation and prosecution of cases, selective justice, interference in court cases among others as reasons for the collapse of the Justice system in Zamfara.

The Lawyers also advocate for public hearing before granting pardon to prison inmates especially in States facing security challenge as some return to their evil act

Members of the Zamfara Nigeria Bar Association converged on Zamfara for this year’s Law week which is an annual event for Lawyers.

Top Government officials, Member’s of the bench and other stakeholders were present at the event.

Some of the issues discussed at this years Law week includes curbing insecurity through legal means and the way forward towards addressing what the layers described as the collapse of the Justice system in Zamfara among other key issues.

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Gusau, Mu’azu Ahmed spoke on the role of NBA in curbing Insecurity and the collapse of the Justice system in Zamfara state.

On his part, Governor Dauda Lawal represented by the Secretary to the state Government says the move by the NBA to join in the quest for lasting peace in Zamfara is apt.

He says insecurity has thrown more than seventy percent of Zamfara residents into abject poverty especially those in rural areas ravaged by the activities of armed bandits.

There was a foundation laying for the building of a permanent Secretariat of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gusau branch.

The theme for this year’s Law Week in Zamfara is ” Curtailing The Menance Of Insecurity Through Legal Reforms”.