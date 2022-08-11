Terrorism, banditry, major factors threatening health Security in Zamfara – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association said terrorism, Banditry and other disaster are some of the major factors threatening health Security and the nation’s economy.

The association said all hands must be on deck to ensure healthcare service is within the reach of every citizen

The Chairman, Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr. Mannir Bature stated while addressing Newsmen shortly after the opening ceremony of this year’s Annual General Meeting and Scientific conference of the Association in Gusau, the state Capital

Dr. Mannir says the COVID-19 pandemic, other health emergencies and weak healthcare systems has negatively affected the health sector and forced many Nigerian health workers to leave to other countries.

He insist on the need for policy makers to reposition the sector towards improving quality healthcare service delivery and ensuring Universal health Coverage across board.

The Zamfara NMA appeal to the Federal and State Governments to demonstrate strong Political will and commitment to improve the weak healthcare facilities and build the capacity of health practitioners so as to provide quality healthcare service to all citizens.

Dr. Bature also hailed Zamfara Government for donating an 18-seater Bus to the association and financial support to the newly graduated medical students in the state.

According to him, the NMA also appreciates the government for initiating various policies and programmes to promote health care services in the state.

“We appreciate Governor Bello Matawalle for his kind support to us, this is the first time in the history of our Association to enjoy such gesture from the state government” Dr. Bature said.

“We believe this is an indication of state government’s commitments to work with professional bodies in promoting health sector and to deliver quality Service to the people. He added.

“NMA as a body, we are ever ready to continue to partner with government in addressing security and health challenges in Zamfara” the NMA Chairman explained.

The Zamfara NMA Chairman commend the state Governor Bello Matawalle for increasing salaries of medical doctors in the state

On his part, governor Bello Matawalle reiterates the commitment of his administration to promote health care delivery to all residents of the state

Represented by his deputy, Hassan Nasiha, Governor Matawalle commended the NMA for choosing the topic, adding that it came at the right time when the administration is extending its hands to all stakeholders to promote the health sector and address security challenges bedevilling the state

He said the Matawalle’s administration, from its inception to date has recorded tremendous achievements in the health sector

“I am happy to announce that in the last three months, the state government recruited 400 health personnel, including Doctors and Consultants and this is in addition to the construction of 147 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across all political wards in the 14 LGAs Including Women and Children Hospitals across the eighteen emirates of the state among others,” Gov. Matawalle Said

He assures of his administration’s commitment to continue collaborate with the NMA and other associations of health professionals to promote the sector.

In their separate remarks, the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Commissioner of Health, Aliyu Abubakar and the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Gusau, Dr Bello Muhammed, applaud the NMA for its contributions to effective health services

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, and former NMA Chairman, Dr Sunday Onaze, said the theme for the conference is highly recommended and timely, considering the insecurity facing the state and country at large.

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha, Sen. Kabir Marafa, Medical Director FMC Gusau,Dr. Bello Muhammed among others were given awards of Excellence for their contributions to the health sector

The theme for this year’s Scientific Conference is ” 2023 and Imperative of Health Security in Political Discourse: Setting Health Agenda For Zamfara State”.