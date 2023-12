The Rivers state, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN has resigned from the Government of Siminalayi Fubara.

Mr Adangor who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria cited conflict of personal principles as reasons for his resignation.

The resignation dated December 14, 2023 is with immediate effect.

He thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the opportunity and privilege to serve his administration as a member of his Cabinet.