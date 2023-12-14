The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has flagged off the Year 2023 Ember Months’ Public Enlightenment and Safety Advocacy Campaign with the newly launched ‘LASTMA Female Elite Corp’ as part of the preparation for the increased commercial activities and traffic flow on major roads across the State.

While speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Ag. General Manager of the Agency, Mr Bakare Oki Olalekan, said that the safety of lives and property is paramount to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, adding that the ember months’ advocacy campaign is an annual event designed to engage the motoring public on the need to be safety-conscious and have respect for other road users.

Admonishing both private and commercial bus drivers to imbibe an attitudinal change while on the roads, Olalekan reiterated that traffic law enforcement officers are friends of the public but the untoward behaviour and attitude of some recalcitrant drivers will not be condoned by officers of the Agency.

The LASTMA boss, therefore, enjoined the motoring public, particularly commercial bus drivers, not to be reckless on roads and to obey all traffic rules and regulations.