The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has flagged off the 2023/2024 Border Patrol activities, to secure the boundary communities during the festive season.

This came as the command lamented the killing twenty commercial motorcyclists in the last three weeks in the state

The festive period is approaching and as such, operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo state are determined to ensure safety during the celebrations.

This explains the flag-off of the 2023/2024 Ember Border Patrol activities, which has become an annual ritual for Amotekun.

With successes recorded in the previous editions, the command is poised to ensure a similar feat is recorded this time.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, who flagged off the exercise at the boundary between ONDO and Osun states, said other security agencies will be part of the patrol.

The command also paraded 11 suspects, arrested for various crimes during the week.

The Amotekun commander added that the suspects will be charged to court after conclusion of investigations.