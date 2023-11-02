Nigeria’s Works Minister, Dave Umahi, says Nigeria needs N18.6 trillion to fix its roads in the next four years.

The Minister made this known at a budget defence session attended by other Ministers, Service Chiefs and Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, acknowledged receipt of the N2.176 trillion 2023 supplementary budget from President Bola Tinubu.

Barely twenty four hours after, the Appropriation Committee is meeting with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal government to defend their proposed expenditure in the fiscal document.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, speaks of government’s determination to make appreciable impact in the lives of the citizens.

He spoke on the Ministry’s plan for the disbursement of the N300 billion in the Supplementary budget

Other Ministers, including the INEC Chairman, also defended their budget proposals, arguing for a possible increase

A breakdown of the supplementary budget shows Ministry of Housing got N100 billion, Service-Wide Vote is N615billion, Capital Supplementation of N210.5 billion and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s N18 billion.

Security Chiefs defended their budget proposal behind close doors with the House of Committee on appropriations.