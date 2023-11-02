The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) is to work with the National Assembly to fund one million MSMEs in the country.

The agency is expectant this will empower the country’s youth and also help address unemployment challenges.

The small and medium enterprises development agency meeting with young members of the country’s legislature.

The motive is to find one million of the country’s MSMEs across the country.

The pact is a strategic partnership with the National Assembly that will aid the registration, formalization, and provision of funding opportunities for the benefitting businesses

SMEDAN describes this as a crucial part of its mission to aid prosperity in the nation through MSMEs growth.

The young lawmakers pledge commitment to partnering with the agency by way of institutional support needed to facilitate access to market, finance, and capacity building.

They commend SMEDAN’s new focus of being youth oriented and seeking solutions to addressing challenges facing businesses owned by young people.

The meeting later saw an inspection of the work hubs located within the agency with facilities available to small businesses to reduce operational costs and improve the quality of their produced goods .

This engagement between SMEDAN and the young lawmakers, is to lead to other subsequent interactions that will allow for more legislative support for small businesses.