The newly launched project known as the Federal Government, Alat skillnovation programme for MSMEs, with the support of Wema Bank, will impact beneficiaries from across the country.

The official launching of the Federal Government, Alat skillsnnovation programme for msmes powered by Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, WEMA bank.

The programme is targeted at benefitting two million youths and one million msmes by way of training and capacity building.

The programme involves putting in place digital and skill innovation hubs in parts of the country to empower beneficiaries with digital and other relevant skills.

This centralized skill innovation hub platform will integrate cutting-edge digital tools, technologies, and resources to streamline digital activities, collaboration, and information sharing.

The hubs will begin operations in Lagos and Borno state afterwhich other states will follow.

The focus will be on training young adults in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, using specialized resources amongst others.

The initiative will also provide financial solutions, and access to strategic partnerships, empowering young employees to become a core part of the nation’s workforce, with opportunities for thwir mentoring towards scaling up scale up business growth.

Wema bank is commended for this initiative that is projected to have a endless positive impacts on the economy.

With decades of experience in the business of banking, Wema bank has remained innovative in delivering value to its stakeholders.

It is the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, and one of Nigeria’s most resilient banks.