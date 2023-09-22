Governments at all levels have been urged to build a Nation that provides enabling environment young people to explore their potentials and display their talents.

An Entrepreneur and former chief Whip of Osun State state House of Assembly, Lekan Olatunji stated this while delivering a maiden personality lecture in honour of the former deputy to Governor of the stafe Titi-Laoye Ponle.

It’s the maiden personality lecture of the Osogbo National Students Unions with the theme, Empowering the Vanguard, Nurturing leadership, Political activism and entrepreneural excellence among Nigerian youths for a transformed tomorrow.

The Guest Speaker and former Chief Whip of the state House of Assembly, Lekan Olatunji says the inclusion of youths in decision making process at all level is necessary.

He said Government must appreciate the existence of young mind and explore their potentials for a brighter future and a prosperous Nigeria.

Chairman of the Occasion and former Minister of Communication says beyond obtaining degree Certificates, students must acquire skills.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State whose lecture was held in her honour, Titilaoye Ponnle encouraged youths to emulate those that have excelled in their various fields through creativity, hard work without cutting corners.

The event attended by a number of important personalities from within and outside the State also featured the unveiling of a journal produced by the students.