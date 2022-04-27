Senate Deputy Chief Whip Defects to the APC from PDP

The Ranks of the All progressive congress at the National Assembly further swelled following the decision the Deputy Chief whip of the Senate , Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba to formally defect from the PDP to the APC.

The Lawmaker notified the Upper legislative Chamber through a letter addressed to the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan.

The Senator representing Ogun Central , Senator Ibikunle Amosun has also notified the Senate of his intention to Join the 2023 Presidential Race.

The Senate begins Wednesday’s Plenary Session with a letter of Defection.

Senator Abdullahi Dambaba, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party has informed the Senate of his decision to pitch his tent with the ruling all progressives Congress.

He says his decision to dump the PDP is as a result of the lingering crisis rocking the party

But his former team players in the PDP, are not pleased with this latest development and are demandung that he vacates his seat among the principal officers of the senate as the Deputy Chief Whip.