Chief Whip dismisses Rumoured Defection of 8 PDP Oyo Lawmakers

The Lawmaker representing Iwajowa State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Hakeem Adedibu has described as untrue the rumor making the rounds that the eight PDP Lawmakers who were unable to secure the party’s tickets for a 2nd term were planning to defect to another political party.

Hon Adedibu, who is also the Chief Whip of the House debunked the rumor during Wednesday’s plenary under personal explanation.

He explained that though he and the other seven members will not be returning to the House in 2023, there is no plan by them to leave the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State.

Hon Adedibu urged members of the public to disregard the unfounded rumour.

It will recalled that, few weeks ago Hon Hakeem Adedibu, Hon Ayo Fatokun (Akinyele 1), Hon Adebunmi Olayiwola (Oorelope), Hon Rasaq Ademola (Ibadan South East 1), Hon Olagoke Francis (Ibadan North East 1), Hon Hakeem Obadara (Ibadan North West) Hon Francis Adetunji (Oluyole) and Hon Fola Oyekunle (Ibadan North 1) were in an online publication said to be hatching a plan to defect to an opposition party.

” On behalf of other seven members, i Hon Hakeem Adedibu wish to state categorically that there was never a plan by me or any of the other seven members of the PDP to defect to another party . Nothing will make us leave our party. I never even planned to re-contest in the first place and the same goes for others. So, for some people to be saying that we are leaving the PDP because we are not returning to the House is false and baseless. ” Hon Hakeem Adedibu.

The House of Assembly primaries of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State had thrown up a lot of controversies following the loss of some sitting members, the non participation of Other aspirants despite the promise of a free and fair contest and the seeming betrayal of some loyal party members by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

