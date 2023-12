The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Tony Okocha has announced the party’s acceptance of the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He described the decision as the right move in the interest of Rivers State.

According to him, the defection will provide the much needed check and balance of the incumbent State Government which he says has not lived up to expectations since coming into power.