Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has declared that erstwhile caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni will not return to the position.

He made this known on Wednesday while featuring of Channels TV’s Politics Today with Seun Okinbaloye.

