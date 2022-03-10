Bamise: No one will be spared, justice will be served – Lagos AG

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, on Thursday said the ministry of justice will prosecute anyone found to be linked with the murder of a 22 year old lady, Oluwabamishe Ayanwola while in transit on a BRT bus.

Mr Onigbanjo who’s also the Commissioner of Justice in the state said police investigations are almost over and that the case file will soon be forwarded to the state ministry for legal advice on the matter.

The senior advocate of Nigeria who was speaking at the opening session of the 1st edition of the National Association of women judges’ parley, also denied insinuations that the state government was insensitive to the plight of the bereaved family.

Sot – moyosore onigbanjo – attorney-general of Lagos state