Buni presides over APC Caretaker committee’s meeting in Abuja

Governor of Yobe State and Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni on Thursday presided over a meeting with the members of the committee at the Yobe Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello member of the committee representing North Central who had acted as acting chairman of the committee for the past one week is also present along with members.

Journalists are waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting to know if they have resolved their internal crisis as the 26th March 2020 is fast approaching for their convention.