Video: Five car dealers in Sokoto docked for violating regulations

The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering of the Sokoto Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned five Car dealers and their companies before the Federal High Court.
Breaking News
-
The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering of the Sokoto Command of the Economic and…
-
Governor of Yobe State and Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives…
-
Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has said his administration will continue to fulfil its…
-
Five car dealers and their companies have been arraigned before Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of…
-
Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Sanusi Garba has assured Nigerians that the concerted…
-
The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service says it has successfully put out a 20,000 cubic…
-
The governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has announced Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire…
-
Some higher institution students and parents on Thursday staged a protest to the Kwara state…
-
The Federal High Court in Abuja, has discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Air…
-
Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the joint security operatives in the…