The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate’s healthcare regulator, has temporarily closed two healthcare facilities.

The department’s healthcare quality team said it observed a number of violations, prompting this action.

One medical center has been temporarily closed pending the completion of financial-violation investigations and regulatory procedures.

Additionally, a one-day surgery centre has been temporarily closed due to violations that pose a significant threat to the health and safety of community members.

The Department of Health clarified that the medical center had been temporarily closed and that a doctor had been suspended until the necessary investigations were completed.

These actions were taken in response to a number of violations, including falsifying documentation for procedures, examinations, medical interventions, and treatments that differed from the actual care provided.

Noncompliance with the department’s circulars, policies, and regulations was also a violation, such as failing to obtain the patient’s consent for treatment, failing to communicate treatment procedures and associated risks before beginning treatment, and using an unauthorised facility name that differed from the one designated by DoH.

Meanwhile, the one-day surgery centre was suspended until it rectifies its safety conditions and procedures. This step is a response to the severe threats posed by the observed violations to the well-being and safety of our community members, including the facility’s failure to adhere to radiation protection standards or essential shielding equipment and materials, for both employees and patients.

The facility also breached protocols by not maintaining and calibrating medical devices and by failing to comply with accredited training systems for its workforce.

Further, a series of violations related to infectious disease prevention standards and regulations were identified. These violations included non-compliance with the federal law concerning infectious disease prevention as well as a breach of the department’s directive mandating the use of an electronic reporting system, whether among employees or patients. Moreover, the facility failed to adhere to infection prevention measures and requirements, as evidenced by a visit from the department’s healthcare quality team.

Furthermore, the facility was found to be non-compliant with standards and protocols for handling hazardous materials, medical waste disposal, building and vital systems maintenance, and fire safety procedures established by DoH and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

DoH urged all health facilities in the emirate to follow its policies and regulations in order to maintain the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, protect the health and safety of all community members, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.

The department stated that it will continue to devote efforts to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided by exercising its supervisory role to monitor violations and assist violating facilities in correcting any shortfalls in order to achieve the health and safety of all members of society.