Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the affirmation of his Presidential election victory by the Supreme Court, in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Oyebanji described the triumph of the President at the apex court as “the ultimate judicial stamp on the landslide victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer at the 2023 presidential poll held on February 25, 2023.”

He described the decision of the Supreme Court validating President Tinubu’s win as victory for democracy, the rule of law and a landmark judgement in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence that has become a reference point for generations to come.”

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji, described the latest judicial victory of President Tinubu as the confirmation of the electoral wishes of the majority of Nigerians who massively voted the APC as the party of their choice.

Advertisement

Governor Oyebanji said the affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory by both the Presidential Election Petition Court and the Supreme Court has laid to rest all doubts and controversies raised by the opposition about the presidential election.

The Ekiti helmsman advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi and the presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with President Tinubu to move the country forward politically, economically and socially in the interest of Nigerians.

He also advised the candidates and parties whose petitions and appeals were not successful at the courts to accept the hand of fellowship earlier extended to them by President Tinubu since there must be an end to litigation after the electorate had spoken with their votes.

Describing election petition as part of democracy and a better way to ventilate grievances arising from the conduct of polls, Governor Oyebanji said the aggrieved candidates have legitimately explored avenues to seek redress rather than resorting to self-help.

Advertisement

The Governor also charged leaders and supporters of the ruling party to be magnanimous in victory while their counterparts in the opposition should accept the outcome of the court verdict in good faith and explore ways to work together with their principals for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious leanings to support President Tinubu’s vision to positively turn around the fortunes of Nigeria through his Renewed Hope agenda now that his election has been confirmed as legitimate by the apex court.

“ This is victory for democracy and rule of law. On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of our party, APC and Nigerians as a whole on this victory. Let’s all join hands with the President in it’s determined efforts to take our country to a new level of development and prosperity”, the Governor stated.