Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the President-elect, of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday morning, declared Asiwaju Tinubu winner of the February 25 Presidential election having scored the highest number of votes of 8,794,726️ to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who got 6,101 533.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, described Asiwaju Tinubu’s emergence as the President-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorously fought electoral process.

Oyebanji congratulated the President-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence who will lead and serve the country with courage and sagacity.

The Ekiti State Governor also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, adding that the success of the 2023 elections attests to the fact that democracy has taken a firm root in the country.

“First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory. Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Asiwaju Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance.”

While also congratulating INEC leadership and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyebanji urged Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by Asiwaju Tinubu.

North West APC PCC Congratulates President – Elect, Bola Tinubu

The Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the north west Zone who doubles as the of Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle Congratulates the president – elect of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima over their victory at the just concluded Presidential election

Governor Matawalle described the emergence of Tinubu/Shatima as true reflection of the will of the people and express optimism that the team will renewed the hope of the common man

He adds that the APC remains the grassroots political party Nigerians can always rely upon, noting that the Electioneering Campaigns by Asiwaju across the country offered him the opportunity to understand what Nigerians are passing through

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council, North West Zone Dr. Anas Sani Anka

The statement adds that the Incoming administration will work hard to address the lingering security challenges especially banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime head on and restore the lost glory of the Northern region

“The rigorous campaign tours of Nigeria made by Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima offered them the opportunity to know the problems of this country and was also a clear reflection of the fact that APC remains the grassroots party Nigerians can always rely upon” Gov. Matawalle Said.

” I am very sure that the incoming President will work hard to tackle banditry head on and restore the lost glory of our region” Gov. Matawalle.

“Tinubu and indeed the APC is Committed to solving Nigeria’s problem with relative ease” He added.

The North West APC PCC Coordinator thanked all party members, supporters and Nigerians especially from the North West region for believing in the APC and assures that the Tinubu led administration will do its best to ensure that the North West Zone and the Country at large do not regret voting the APC

Mr. Matawalle further applaud his colleagues the Governors of the North West Geo-political Zone and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of Tinubu/Shettima Ticket.

“Again, I wish to thank millions of Nigerians who stood behind the ruling APC and worked hard to ensure it’s Victory”.