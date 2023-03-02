A renowned engineer, Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo, otherwise known as FunmiAyinke has congratulated the president -Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President – elect, Kashim Shetima for their victory at the poll.

Waheed Adekojo in a statement she personally issued, said Tinubu will bring rapid development to the country.

According to her, Tinubu remains faithful to progressive ideas and ideals for years and he never veered.

She said, “I, Engr Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo FNSE (FunmiAyinke) felicitates our own Jagaban of the universe, a man who stood firm in his corners, built men and women across the world while focusing on his own personal goals.

“Asiwaju of Lagos ensured that everyone was fed even before demanding a meal for himself.

“He’s a true General who remained faithful to progressive ideas and ideals for years and he never veered.

“I know the burdens of building a nation like Nigeria. I know how tasking it is to effect a radical and positive change in a system that takes and doesn’t give back.

“I know the challenges of having a working Nigeria where trust, ethnicity and religion would not be issues.

“We are giant of Africa, a great nation filled with resources and fortunes.

” But we are not always lucky to have a thorough unifier and a developer which are the characteristics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”, she said.

She prayed that Tinubu will give the people reasons to look back and thank God.