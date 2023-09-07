A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Chief Executive Officer of Funmiayinke Nigeria Limited, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which delivered its verdict in favour of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the last presidential election.Reacting to the verdict, Engr. Funmilayo said the APC members across Nigeria and the President, Bola Tinubu, worked very hard for the victory from the February 25th presidential election.

She noted, that the Presidential Election Petition Court’s decision, which was in favour of the President is comforting and also an affirmation of the will of the over eight million Nigerians who filed out to cast their ballots for the APC and President Bola Tinubu as their preferred choice.

Engr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo FunmiAyinke, in a statement issued on Wednesday, she said Nigerians had spoken through their votes and the Court has also affirmed the citizens’ decision by the Wednesday’s judicial pronouncements, which upheld the victory of President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential poll.

The world renowned engineer said millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Tinubu to steer the ship of Nigeria for four years based on his track records and laudable achievements as two-term Governor of Lagos State and a long time progressive leader.

She said: “What we are witnessing today is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. We had an election in February this year, where over eight million Nigerians voted to elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Myself and my political family congratulate the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress, and all Nigerians, both at home and in Diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory.”

Engr. Funmiayinke, urged Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying today’s judicial verdict is victory for democracy and the rule of law.