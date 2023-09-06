Kogi State governor, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Governor Bello says the triumph at the tribunal stands as a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and reaffirms that our courts remain the hope of the common man.

He states that the judgment delivered by the tribunal is a significant milestone, as it upholds the will of the people, as clearly demonstrated during the elections held on 25 February 2023. It underscores the importance of fair and transparent electoral processes in our great nation.

In the light of this outcome, Governor Bello believes that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a true democrat and father of the nation, will demonstrate his act of magnanimity and extend hands of unity to those who may not have been favoured by the court’s decision.

According to Governor Yahaya Bello, this gesture of inclusivity will further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and foster national unity.

While also congratulating the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Bello believes that the party will also extend an open invitation to all the candidates who participated in the election on the platform of other political parties to join hands with the President in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration.

Governor Bello calls for unity and togetherness, urges parties to set aside their differences and come together for the greater good of Nigeria. He expresses confidence that, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, our nation will continue to prosper and thrive.

On Tuesday, the panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, ruled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was duly elected as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).