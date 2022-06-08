Gov Bello congratulates Tinubu over APC Presidential primary victory

Governor of Niger state and Chairman of the North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF), has congratulated Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State Governor, on his election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Standard Bearer.

Tinubu, the APC’s National Leader, was elected at the party’s recently concluded Special National Convention, which was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Eagle Square in Abuja.

In a congratulatory message, the Governor said Tinubu’s selection over other qualified candidates reflects the party’s teeming delegates across the country.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate and rejoice with him. It is an affirmation of his wide acceptance and a clear demonstration that the APC National Leader is credible, capable and has the ability of spearheading a march towards the country’s rebirth”, the Governor said.

According to him, the former Lagos State Governor’s victory represents confidence in his ability and capacity to rework the country, reestablish the people’s waning confidence, and propel the turnaround of the nation’s dwindling economy in the shortest possible time.

The Governor, who hailed the APC Presidential primaries as “free, fair, and credible,” emphasised that electing a Southern candidate as the party’s standard bearer is in the best interests of the country’s justice, fairness, unity, and political stability.

Governor Sani Bello urged fellow presidential aspirants, leaders, stakeholders, and APC members to rally behind the party’s standard bearer and work tirelessly to return the party to power at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the APC Presidential primary election became a source of consensus rather than division stressing that his guidance has been inspirational to the party.

“The transparent and successful conduct of the election, as well as the cooperation of party members,” he added, “has become a great stepping stone for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections next year.”

The Governor commended the party's Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for ensuring a hitch-free and successful presidential primaries.

He also applauded party members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner and expressed appreciation to security officers for providing the enabling environment for the successful conduct of the primaries.