Zamfara APC Congratulates Tinubu on Presidential Primary Victory

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has Congratulates Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections

A press statement signed by the party’s publicity Secretary Yusuf Idris Gusau says, the leadership of the party under its chairman Tukur Umar Danfulani has no doubt that delegates who participated at the primary election made the best choice

The statement adds that the Presidential Flagbearer has overtime demonstrated his leadership prowess through the mentoring of many Nigerians to exhalted positions

The Zamfara APC also Commend President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman of the party Abdullahi Adamu and other leaders of the for organizing a Befitting and Successful Special National Convention and Presidential Primary Election

The Spokesperson of the party in Zamfara insist the party is united and more formidable under the watch of the state Governor Bello Matawalle.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the Presidential Candidate of the partyy after the Special National Convention and Presidential Primary of the Party held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

He defeated all comers to emerge as the candidate polling 1271 votes to defeat former Rivers State Governor and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 316 votes and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who polled 235 Votes.

Others who particiapted in the election were Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu 0 Votes, Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, 0 Votes, Clergyman, Pastor Tunde Bakare, 0 Votes, Former Minister of State For Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, 1 Vote, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, 47 Votes, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, 152 Votes, Tein Jack Rich, 0 Votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru, Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Godswill Akpabio, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Dimeji Bankole, Senator Robert Ajayi Borrofice, Uju Ohanenye all stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Primary was about to commence.

Dr Felix Nicholas stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.