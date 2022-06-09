Owo terror attack: Death toll hits 40

The Ondo State Government says the death toll from the Sunday terrorists attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, is now 40.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Ajaka said as of Tuesday midnight, the state government’s record showed that those affected by the attack are 127 while 40 were confirmed dead.

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade had put the casualty figure at 38.

It will be recalled that Armed Terrorists have invaded the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Onod State during service, attacking Worshippers with IED’s and later shooting some of the survivors leading to fatalities and injuries.

The State Government had issued an initial release saying 22 people died from the attack while the Catholic Church had said it was 38 but the new update from the State Government seems to have closed the gap in casualty estimates from both quarters.

Following the attack, the State Government had taken some steps to address the issue of injuries and also burial for the dead with one of those steps taken including the opening of bank account for donation for treatment and Other emergencies for Victims and the Church.

Owo Terror Attack: ODSG Opens Account For Public Donations

The Ondo State Government has opened an account to receive further donations from well meaning individuals and corporate bodies who may wish to assist the victims of the terrorist attack in Owo.

The state government appreciates the donations received so far.

Well meaning individuals and corporate bodies willing to assist the victims of the terrorist attack may do so into the following account:

ACCOUNT NAME- ODSG- OWO TERRORIST ATTACK RELIEF FUND.

ACCOUNT NO -1401203148

BANK: PROVIDUS BANK

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has assured that the state government on its part will remain unshaken in committing its resources to the security of lives and property. He noted that efforts are deepened to ensure that the survivors of the attack at various hospitals are given the best medical care.