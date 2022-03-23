Kaduna attack: Operatives recover more bodies in Kafanchan as death toll hits 37

Security operatives have discovered at least three more bodies in Kafanchan, which is located in Jema’a Local Council of Kaduna state.

This brings the death toll from Sunday night’s attack by terrorists and Mob violence in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas to thirty seven.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Kaduna State commissioner for Internal security and home affairs Samuel Aruwan.

While giving updates on the situation, he said a Baptist Church and a bus belonging to the Baptist School of Health Technology, all in Kafachan were attacked and vandalized.

In another development, the commissioner revealed that two herders’ settlements in Zauru and Kurdan all in Zangon Kataf local council were razed by suspected hoodlums.

Leaders of the communities have now summoned an emergency security meeting over the incident according to the Commissioner