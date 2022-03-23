FEC Approves N92.123 Billion for Abuja Airport Second Runway

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N92.123 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed the development to state house correspondents after the FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the entire sum will be spread over a number of projects to be carried out at the airport.

The approval by FEC comes barely 24 Hours after the opening of a new terminal building at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos by President Muhammadu Buhari.