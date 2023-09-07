Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has assured the Public that the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be completed in 12 months.

The minister revealed this during an inspection of airport facilities, saying the government had settled the lingering difficulties on community reparations that had delayed the project’s start.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Keyamo highlighted his discontent with the state of different airport facilities, naming three in particular that require immediate repair from the government: the cooling system, lifts/escalators, and carrousel for conveyor belts.

The Minister commanded that all outdated infrastructure be completely replaced, and that any damaged infrastructure be quickly repaired. All that is needed, according to him, is a strong maintenance culture.

Advertisement

As part of an effort to increase the airport’s capacity and bring it up to par with international standards, the Project was initiated during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by the previous Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.