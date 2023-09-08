Factors like as inflation, Naira depreciation, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have slowed the completion of the Nigeria Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission, NUPRC office in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, who visited the construction site, stated that the commission deserved suitable premises to carry out their tasks.

He assured the commission of swift completion of the project without further delay.

The construction of the Upstream Regulatory Commission office located at the Central business district in Abuja started in 2021.

The project has a completion period of 40 Months, but the work pace has been slow due several challenges.

After being informed on the project’s status, the minister paid a quick visit to the site with the Upstream Regulatory Commission’s chief executive to assess the degree of work done.

Following a site check, the project managers reported that various reasons had hampered the project.

The minister promises the commission and the contractor of his support for the project’s completion.

The project includes office blocks, a basement, ten suspended floors, a penthouse, and 500 parking spaces.