The people of Itsekiri ethnic nationality of Delta state have insisted that there is no going back on their protest until the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NURPC, heed to their demand on the implementation of Petroleum Industry, PIA Act.

The protesting Itsekiri natives resolved to remain at the entrance of the commission in Warri as long as it takes.

Sitting in their canopies at the entrance of the Warri office of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the protesting Itsekiri People are insisting that they will not leave until their demands are met.

They had warned the commission not to alter the list of the board of trustees of the Host community trust set up by Olu of Warri.

In solidarity to their cause, chiefs of Itsekiri led by the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom joined the protesters here.

For them, the decision of their monarch which is the collective will of the Itsekiri host Communities must be adhered to by the commission.

It is the third day since the protesters besieged the office of NUPRC insisting on their demand.