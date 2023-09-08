To raise awareness of the pending implementation of the child rights law, children of all ages and child rights activists held a road walk in Kogi State.

Children pleaded with the state authorities to fully execute the state child rights law as they marched through Lokoja’s streets with rights activists from the entrance of the state Specialist Hospital to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Fatima Buba, along with the management team of the ministry, received the children with an open arm and a re-assurance to pursue implementation of the child rights law (CRL) to the logical conclusion given its importance to Child development and social justice in the state.

Mrs Buba said the ministry would ensure that the requirements for all Nigerian children to enjoy basic rights, would be provided by the state government within the limit of available resources.

“The implementation of the Child Rights Law is being incorporated into the violence against persons prohibition (VAPP) law, passed by the state house of assembly and assented to by the Governor of Kogi State.

The women’s affairs commissioner stated that issues of children’s rights protection and women’s development will always be given priority, as no stone would be left unturned in addressing such administrative and social development concerns.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supports the endeavor to domesticate Nigeria’s child rights law (CRL) in all 36 states, including the federal capital territory, with ongoing efforts to fully implement the law in five states in north-central Nigeria.

Teens Educational, Information and Development Initiative (Tediin), a civil society group in Kogi state, is driving stakeholder efforts to apply the legal instrument in Kogi State.