Community leaders have been enlightened on the criteria needed to enjoy the full benefits of the 3 percent allocation of the operating cost of oil companies provided in the Petroleum Industry Act as they seek speedy implementation.

Signed in August 2021 by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, The Petroleum Industry Act is believed to be the boldest step taken by the Federal government to transform the petroleum industry and give a sense of belonging to host communities in the oil-rich states.

The Foundation for Partnership in the Niger Delta, in collaboration with the Ford Foundation and the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, has launched a sensitization campaign in Yenagoa. The campaign aims to engage with leaders of host communities across Bayelsa State and raise awareness about critical issues affecting the region.

Through this initiative, the Foundation seeks to foster partnerships and promote sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

Participants were enlightened on the provisions of the ACT as it relates to the community development trust fund embedded in the new policy.

Adequate knowledge of the PIA is also deemed necessary for the regulation of the various organs provided in the ACT.