Three host communities in Warri South West of Delta State have threatened to shut the Otumara Flowstation which produces over 20,000 Barrels of crude oil daily, if Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC fails to recognise the Otumara Host Community Development Trust in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The people who took their peaceful protest to the facility wants favourable response.

The inhabitants of Ugboegugun, Deghele, and Ugborodo besieged the Shell Otumarah Flowstation in boats early in the morning, asking that the Company adopt their own Otumara Host Community Development Trust in the execution of the PIA.

Advertisement

This protest is coming after the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum given to Shell to implement the Petroleum Industry Act by recognising their own Otumarah Host Community Development Trust.

The natives of the three communities insist they will remain at Flowstation until the company meets their demand.

The Petroleum Industry Act requires that multinational oil companies pay three percent of the capital expenditure to host communities through their development Trust.