The people of Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Delta state have threatened to shutdown all oil flow stations operating in their various communities if the multinational companies fail to implement Petroleum Industrial Act through Iwere host Community development trust.

They disclosed this after a meeting of Chiefs in warri kingdom along with sons and daughters of Iwere nation.

Defying the rain, natives of Itsekiri gathered here at Atuwatse II model primary school field, warri south local government area to meet with Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom and other chiefs.

Their focus is the Petroleum Industry Act implementation. After hours of deliberations they reached this resolution.

They also resolved to support the decisions of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, towards ensuring a smooth execution of PIA as they call on those in opposition to align.

Recently they had numbers of issues towards implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act in Itsekiri oil bearing communities but these people want every indigene of Itsekiri Nation to support and rally round their monarch, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse the third, which will be beneficial to them.