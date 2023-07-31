The people of Ugborodo in Delta state, have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Oil Companies and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission,NUPRC to respect the extant laws and implement the Petroleum Industry Act.

The leaders of the host community in Warri South West of Delta came up with this resolution after a meeting held.

Leaders and members of the five villages that make up Ugborodo Community Converged on this hall for a crucial meeting.

It is geared towards the implementation of Petroleum Industry Act.

Weeks ago, they adopted their own Ikpere host Community Development Trust and deliberated and reached resolutions on issues about their community.

The Ugborodo people say they are holding firmly to the extant laws of PIA and want all stakeholders to abide by them as failure to follow through will be resisted by them.

Ugborodo community is host to many crude oil facilities and the people believe that the least they deserve is, development.