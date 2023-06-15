The government of Niger State has announced its plans to form a strategic partnership with the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC.

This collaboration is a crucial step towards driving the socio-economic growth and development of the state.

By joining forces with a reputable company like China Civil Engineering Construction Company, the Niger State Government aims to leverage their expertise and resources to achieve its developmental goals. This partnership will undoubtedly bring about significant improvements in the state’s infrastructure, economy, and overall standard of living.

Advertisement

The Niger State Government’s decision to partner with China Civil Engineering Construction Company is a testament to its commitment to progress and development. This move is a clear indication that the government is willing to explore all available options to ensure that the state’s citizens enjoy a better quality of life.

The State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago in a statement by his spoke person, Bologi Ibrahim disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with the Officials of the Chinese Company at its headquarters in Abuja Nigeria’s Capital

Governor Umaru Bago explained that they had a fruitful engagement especially as it affects his urban renewal policy.

The Deputy Managing Director, of CCECC, Jacques Liao said the company which has delivered legacy project in the country in the past 42 years has been involved in several major construction projects such as railways, roads and other buildings.

Advertisement

The Niger state Governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi, and other officials of the state government.