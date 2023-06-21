The Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday picketed the construction site of the ECOWAS Headquarters Building in Abuja.

It accuses the Construction company, Shaanxi, of enslaving Nigerian workers.

As early as 7am, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the National body of Construction workers mobilised members to the site to protest alleged inhuman treatment of workers.

Upon arrival, the entrance to the site was under lock and keys, but the workers, after several appeals for the gate to be opened, pulled it down.

The Labour leaders condemn the unfortunate death of one of the workers as his widow shares her tale of woes

Advertisement