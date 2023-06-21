Gunmen Suspected to be Herder militiamen, they again struck Mangu local government area Tuesday midnight, this time killing 14 locals in Bwai and Chisu villages of the locality.

An eyewitness who confirmed the attack to TVC News says seven members of a family were burned to ashes by the attackers during the night raid.

Advertisement

Communities in the Mangu local government area have been facing incessant attacks in recent times that persist despite several efforts by the government and community to put an end to the menace.

More than 267 people are believed to have lost their lives following the militiamen’s Invasion of villages in Mangu local government area, with several Houses and properties destroyed between May and June this year.