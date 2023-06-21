China has responded to U.S President Biden’s comment after he called the Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

China responded on Wednesday criticising the comment as “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded at a daily briefing expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition.

She said “The U.S. remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible. It is a blatant political provocation.”

During a fundraiser in California Tuesday night, Biden said Xi was embarrassed after the U.S. Air Force shot down the Chinese spy balloon because he ‘didn’t know what happened’

Mao said Biden’s comments at the fundraiser “go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity.”

During the private campaign reception in Kentfield, Biden also emphasised cooperation with China and Xi, although he admitted, “It’s going to take time.”

During the press conference, Mao reiterated China’s official position that the balloon was utilised for meteorological research before it blew off course by accident.

“The United States should have handled it calmly and professionally,” Mao emphasised. “However, the United States distorted facts and used forces to exaggerate the incident, revealing its true nature of bullying and hegemony.”

The traded barbs come a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing, which included a meeting with Xi.

The goal of the diplomatic visit was to reduce tensions between the United States and China, which have reached an all-time low following disagreements with Taiwan, the spy balloon, and the revelation of a Chinese facility in Cuba.