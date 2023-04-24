Ukraine has condemned what it called “absurd” comments from China’s ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet countries.

France and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also expressed dismay over the remarks.

The comments cast doubt not just on Ukraine, which Russia invaded last February, but all former Soviet republics which emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including many members of the European Union.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak replied on Sunday that the status of post-Soviet countries was “enshrined in international law”.

Moscow and Beijing have over the past years ramped up cooperation, and Washington has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow — claims China denied.

Despite strong ties with Russia, China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile Moscow-installed governor says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has warded off a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Reports say Passenger ferry service were suspended in the port city, citing Sevastopol transport authorities.

No reason was given, but reports say traffic had been suspended in the past due to drone attacks or storms.

Sevastopol along with the rest of the Crimean Peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Crimea has repeatedly been the target of aerial and naval drone attacks.

There have been several acts of sabotage against Russian army bases, conscription offices and railways used as supply lines by the military since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine.