Suspected herder militiamen attack Lawmaker’s convoy, kill two in Miango community, Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be Herder militiamen, Monday night attacked the convoy of the member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah, in Miango community, Bassa council area of Plateau State.

Two other people, both community members, who were riding a motorcycle on the road at the time were reportedly killed by the perpetrators.

The personal assistant to the lawmaker who was also in the convoy confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos. He said although Mr Musa Agah, his wife and two kids escaped the attack, his vehicle was shattered with bullet shots by the perpetrators.

The lawmaker was sworn in as member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal constituency, barely two months following his victory at the just concluded February 26th bye election in the State.

He was attacked while returning from a thank-you tour to one of the community in his constituency.

This attack comes just a week after gunmen suspected of being bandits attacked some communities in the Kanam and Wase council districts of the State, killing over 170 people, predominantly farmers.