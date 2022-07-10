Army provides free health care to Miango community in Plateau

The medical personnel, 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army headquarters in Rukuba Plateau State launched a free medical outreach to residents of the Jebbu Miango Community in the Bassa Council area.

This is part of activities to commemorate this year’s Army day celebration.

Jebbu Miango is one of the communities that has recently been subjected to series of attacks on residents by suspected Herder militiamen, necessitating the army’s gesture.

The Nigerian Army Day is an annual event held on July 6th to honor members of the Nigerian Army, specifically those who served in World War 1 and 2.

The Nigeria Army’s various divisions, units, and commands have been commemorating the day for decades.

This year, the Army’s 3rd Division, with headquarters in Rukuba, Jos, decided to commemorate the day by providing free medical services to residents of Jebbu Miango village in the Bassa Council area.

Locals, both old and young, with their children, and suffering from various health issues, turned up for the free services.

His royal highness Ronku Aka, the Bra nwgwei of the Irigwei people, described thanked the army and described the gesture as timely.

The Army officers wives from the 3 div Cantonment, in support of the event, donated cash to sick patients at the Plateau Specialist hospital, and visited to distribute food items to an orphanage home in Jos.

