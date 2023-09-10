A Non-Governmental Organisation, O5 Foundation has distributed food items and provided free medical services to thousands of women in Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South council area of Delta state.

The group also offset the medical bills worth over ten million naira of stranded patients at two hospitals in Asaba.

To Commemorate this year’s International Charity Day, the 05 Foundation, established by wife of the former governor of Delta state, Edith Okowa is here to distribute food items to these indigent women to help them cushion the effects of the economic hardship.

The gesture by the group is well appreciated by these women who could not hide their joy.

Free medical services were also offered to them.

in Asaba as the group visited the Federal Medical centre with focus on stranded patients who are unable pay their bills

At the Asaba Specialist Hospital, the gesture was extended to the same patients here.

The group believes that everyone can lend a helping hand to those in need at this trying time.

