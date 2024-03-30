The Federal government has been asked to strategise on effective ways of assisting widows, to cushion the hardship they face, by empowering them adequately, to take care of their children.

This was the appeal in Lagos on Friday, as the Lawrence Grace Foundation offered diverse support to Widows of the Makoko area of Lagos State, in the spirit of the current festive season.

She is one of two hundred widows, desperate to get some relief from the current harsh dictates of the country’s economy, in the Rural area of Makoko, an axis of Lagos state, who came to benefit from the largesse, provided by a non- government organisation, The Lawrence Grace Foundation.

Medical checks for hypertension, Diabetes, malaria drugs, blood tonics and vitamins, were made available to the women, free of charge. The founder explained why.

The women who said they never knew an intervention would come like this, spoke about how timely it is.

The Widows were taught how to make local drinks like the popular Zobo, tiger nut drinks and dish washing soaps, to boost their income.

They went away with gift packs, appealing to the government, not to forget them and their children, like some of their in-laws, have done.