The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for the establishment of Federal Teaching Service Commission for the effective service delivery among Unity schools .

The group believe this will regulate the activities of unity schools and reduce the burden on ministry of education.

This was disclosed by the National President NUT Audu Amba at the first quadrennial Federal Wing conference of delegates in Abuja .

Most Nigerian teachers are yet to benefit from the promises made by the Federal Government. Teachers in government and private establishments are poorly remunerated.

Every year, they remind the authorities about upgrading their welfare and allowances, yet matters never seem to improve .

This is why the National Union of Teachers was established to empower educators through professional development and create opportunities.

This gathering of teachers set up by NUT is to encourage them to work together in order to ensure every teacher receives support and recognition they deserve .

The group disclosed that there were one hundred and twelve Unity schools across the country with over ten thousand teachers, hence the need to have a regulatory body .