The Gombe State government is partnering with the federal teaching hospital to manage and operate a new one-hundred-bed children and women’s health facility.

The goal is to provide the expertise of a teaching hospital within one of the poorest areas of the state capital.

Officials of the state government and those of the federal teaching hospital Gombe finalising an agreement that mandates the federal institution to manage a state-owned medical facility.

It’s a win for all.

The state gets expert medical care on the bill of the federal government, the teaching hospital gets an extra 100 beds external facility.

The biggest beneficiary is the community that gets the best healthcare that both the state and the federal government can provide at a subsidized rate right at their doorstep.

The 100-bed healthcare facility is located in one of the poorest and most densely populated parts of Gombe town.

This fully furnished and equipped hospital would prioritize women and children.

A deliberate move to address Gombe State’s low performance in infant and maternal health.

The hospital has a hybrid power system that utilizes a combination of public electricity, solar panels, and fuel-powered electricity generators.