Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia , has inaugurated two separate Judicial Commissions of Inquiries, with a charge on them to scrutinize the management of the state’s resources and assets under the previous administration.

The two commissions of Inquiries inaugurated are the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Income and Expenditure of Benue State Government (from May 29, 2015, to May 28, 2023), and the Judicial Commission of inquiry into the Sale/lease of government assets, Companies and Markets (both State and Local Government owned markets), as well as Moribund Companies (from or before May 28, 2015 to May 28th, 2023).

Performing the ceremony at the Old Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, Governor Alia said that the setting up of the two commissions of inquiries is to look into the activities of the outgone administration has become necessary, and is in response to the desire of the people of the state, who are the major stakeholders and owners of the resources.

He expressed his belief in the integrity and track record of the members of the commission to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and in accordance with the noble principles of public service.

Responding separately, the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Income and Expenditure of the Benue State Government 2015-2023, as well as that of the Sale/lease of Government Assets, Companies and Markets, Justice Apollos Paul Idi (Rtd), all expressed their readiness to work in line with the terms of reference given them.