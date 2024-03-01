The Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority has uncovered 68 illegally developed layouts in the state.

These layouts were developed without approval from the state government.

The Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, Ibrahim Adamu, disclosed this at a press conference in the state.

According to him, the owners of the layouts have been invited, and 40 out of the 68 have responded while they await the remaining 28 to appear before the agency.

The managing director stated that the agency is investigating the private layout developers to see if they violated the existing laws in designing and developing the land.

According to him, the state government had approved a designated court for prosecution of private layout developers that violate state law.